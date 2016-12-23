WATCH: Deputies swoop in to save 6 people from burning building before firefighters arrive

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Anderson Township firefighters were on the scene of a house fire early Friday morning, but they got some assistance from Hamilton County deputies who were on patrol nearby.

Officials said deputies were the ones to rescue two children, two adults and two seniors from the burning home at the corner of Eight Mile and Northport in Anderson Township just before 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Anderson Township firefighters were already on the scene of another fire on Old Kellogg Road when the fire on Eight Mile was reported.

Firefighters said the fire started on the second floor of the home in a back bedroom.

