CINCINNATI -- Anderson Towne Center boasts dozens of shops and restaurants.

Now, some Anderson Township residents are concerned the center's new dine-in movie theater Cinemark Ovation Cinema Grill could cause traffic backups within the shopping center and near Beechmont Avenue.

RELATED: Luxury dine-in Carmike Cinemas opens at Anderson Towne Center

Tom Kemper, a shopper at the Anderson Towne Center, said the shopping center doesn’t have adequate signage.

“All the roundabouts are pretty confusing to people,” Kemper said. “I've seen a couple of accidents already.”

Josh Gerth, president of Anderson Township Board of Trustees, said shoppers should be patient while everyone learns to navigate some of the added entrances and exits of the roundabouts.

“Once everything is fully developed there will be signage, plenty of markings and people will find their way around,” Gerth said. “Right now this is all new, all different, so it's gonna take some time to get used to.”

Gerth said he expects the towne center to be “just a little congested” Monday when the theater is open, but he said there are usually parking spaces behind some of the buildings.

“So one thing that people should know about Anderson Towne Center is that there is plenty of parking around the building, so you may not be able to park in front,” Gerth said. “I think that is something that people are going to have to get used to ... going around the back.”

But Gerth isn't concerned about a full parking lot.

"If you've ever been to Kenwood Towne or busy retail area, walking is kind of the new trend anyway,” Gerth said.