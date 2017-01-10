Trooper arrests halfway home escapee in Grant County

Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 2:33PM EST expiring January 10 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union, Wayne
DRY RIDGE, Ky. -- Kentucky State Police arrested a man who escaped from a halfway home and charged him with several drug and weapon charges, they announced Tuesday.
Daryl McIntosh, 42, escaped from Dismas Charities in Louisville, a halfway home for inmates being released from state and federal incarceration so they can learn skills and motivation to re-enter society, according to troopers.
When a trooper pulled over a minivan driven by McIntosh in Grant County at about 2:30 p.m. Monday, McIntosh got out and ran away, according to Kentucky State Police. The trooper arrested McIntosh after a short chase.
McIntosh was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, resisting arrest, fleeing or evading police and escape.