Trooper arrests halfway home escapee in Grant County

WCPO Staff
2:10 PM, Jan 10, 2017
3 hours ago

File photo

WCPO
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DRY RIDGE, Ky. -- Kentucky State Police arrested a man who escaped from a halfway home and charged him with several drug and weapon charges, they announced Tuesday.

Daryl McIntosh, 42, escaped from Dismas Charities in Louisville, a halfway home for inmates being released from state and federal incarceration so they can learn skills and motivation to re-enter society, according to troopers.

When a trooper pulled over a minivan driven by McIntosh in Grant County at about 2:30 p.m. Monday, McIntosh got out and ran away, according to Kentucky State Police. The trooper arrested McIntosh after a short chase.

McIntosh was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, resisting arrest, fleeing or evading police and escape.

He was being held at the Grant County Jail.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Must See Video