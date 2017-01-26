Suspect caught hiding in home after police chase in Clermont County

PIERCE TWP., Ohio – Officers caught a man hiding in a home after crashing his car during police chase Thursday, officials said.

The incident started when a trooper tried to stop a speeding vehicle on Ohio 152 in Union Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver fled and the trooper chased him through a neighborhood where he crashed and ran off.

Pierce Township officers and state troopers set up a perimeter and located and arrested the man in the area of Dale Road without further incident, according to Pierce police.

The search netted a second arrest when a man was apprehended for open warrants in the area of Lewis Road and White Oak Road.

Names of the arrested men have not been released.

Charges for the driver are pending.