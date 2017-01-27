Pierce Township police seek missing 16-year-old

WCPO Staff
8:29 PM, Jan 26, 2017
Alaina Waggoner

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Police are searching for a missing teenager.

Alaina Marie Waggoner, 16, was last seen in the area of Appomatox Drive in Amelia, according to police. She was wearing a black dress with black leggings, black boots and a beige coat.

Alaina is 5'5" and 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said Alaina may be trying to flee to the Las Vegas, Nevada area.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 513-752-4100 or the Clermont County Communications Center at 513-732-2231.

