Clermont County sheriff looking for missing Pennsylvania man visiting relatives in Amelia

AMELIA, Ohio -- UPDATE: Mr. Brown has been found safe, and the missing adult alert has been canceled.

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office issued a statewide missing adult alert at 2:52 a.m. Wednesday for 74-year-old Thomas Brown.

Brown was last seen leaving the Gold Star restaurant on S.R. 125 in Amelia around 5 p.m. Tuesday. He did not return to his relatives' house, police say.

Brown is a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 195 pounds and has gray hair and hazel eyes. Police say Brown suffers from dementia and may be in need of his medication. He is from Pennsylvania and is in town visiting for the holidays.

The vehicle involved is a blue 2008 Toyota Highlander with Pennsylvania plates: FDR6433.

Call or dial 911 if you see the adult or the vehicle. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.