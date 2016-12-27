Man spooks would-be burglar in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Ky. -- Around lunchtime Monday, Alan Lemmons spotted an unwelcome visitor.

"I looked out my back window, and he was sitting there trying to get in our cars out here in the backyard," Lemmons said.

Lemmons has been living off Washington Avenue for more than a decade. He said he and his neighbors have had issues with thieves getting into cars on the street, but he's never dealt with a would-be burglar so brazen.

"I said, 'Hey … How stupid are ya?' … By the time I was down the steps he was gone. He took off flying," Lemmons said.

He described the bandit as a man in his teens or early 20s, short with a dark complexion and spiked hair.

Neighbor Kyle Ryan always clears out his car and locks his doors, like police say people should do. But hearing about what happened has him on alert.

"I'm definitely going to keep more eyes out," he said.

Lemmons has security cameras around his home. That's how he saw the guy in the first place, but they weren't recording at the time.