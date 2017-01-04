West Chester mother, daughter charged with auto repo fraud

WEST CHESTER TWP. -- A Butler County woman is facing dozens of felony charges in Hamilton County in connection with a scam involving an auto repossession business falsifying documents to the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, the Journal-News reported.

According to documents from the Hamilton County Clerk’s Office, Virginia Kidd, 44, of West Chester Township, is facing 24 charges including theft, forgery, tampering with records and defrauding creditors.

Her daughter Destiney Kidd, 27, was also indicted last week on eight felony charges.

The elder Kidd, who lives in the 6000 block of Hamilton-Mason Road, is accused of repossessing cars from owners behind in their payments but then falsifying records “all in attempts to get the liens and then get the titles to the cars,” Julie Wilson, spokeswoman for Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.

The suspects are then accused of contacting creditors and providing false stories as to vehicles conditions or status and why they could not be returned, according to court documents.

The suspects are suspected of submitting false or forged documents regarding the cars’ ownership to the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Liroi Kennedy, 43, of College Hill in Hamilton County, has also been indicted in the case, being charged with 16 felony charges, multiple counts of theft, forgery, tampering with records and defrauding creditors.

Elinor Anderson of Decatur, Ga., has been indicted with 11 similar charges, according to court records.

Officials at the state motor bureau alerted Hamilton County prosecutors after reviewing the submitted paperwork and noticing problems.

At least five cars were involved, said Wilson, with two as part of the repossession process and three vehicles involving other types of fraud.

Court records did not state whether the suspects had been arrested or if any court dates were in connection to their cases.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s officials were not immediately available Tuesday to comment on the status of the suspects.

The Journal-News is a media partner of WCPO.com.