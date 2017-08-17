Crash kills one person in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio – A female driver was killed in a head-on crash on Ross-Millville Road Thursday morning, according to the Journal-News.

A yellow Ford Mustang sideswiped a Chevy Impala and proceeded to hit a black Ford Mustang head-on, according to Butler County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ed Tanner. The driver of the black Mustang was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the yellow Mustang was transported to an area hospital. No one in the Impala was hurt.

The names of the drivers have not been released.

The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. in the 1300 block near the Ross Township fire department. The road reopened about 12:30 p.m.

