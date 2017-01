MIDDLETOWN, Ohio -- Three people were hospitalized Monday after a car rear-ended a school bus, police said.

Police said the driver of the car rear-ended the school bus on Wicoff Street in Middletown Monday afternoon.

Five children were on the bus at the time of the crash, police said, but no one on the bus was injured. Three people in the car were transported to Atrium Medical Center. Police said their injuries were not life-threatening.