Middletown woman thrown from, trapped under her own car, Ohio State Highway Patrol says

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio -- A Middletown woman was thrown from her car and trapped underneath it when she crashed early Sunday morning, state troopers said.

Rita Matthews, 62, was headed south on University Boulevard at about 12:45 a.m. when she went off the right side of the road and hit a curb, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Matthews wasn't wearing a seat belt, and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, state troopers said.

She was the only person in the car. The Butler County Coroner's Office pronounced her dead at the scene.

Matthews was the second Middletown woman killed in a crash over the weekend: Troopers said Carolyn Robinson, 57, died at Atrium Medical Center after she went off Union Road and hit a tree Saturday afternoon. And, like Matthews, troopers said Robinson wasn't wearing a seat belt, and alcohol might be a factor in her crash, too. 

Both fatal wrecks are still under investigation.

