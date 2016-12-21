Middletown shooting 911 call: ‘My mom got shot. I need help right away'

MIDDLETOWN -- In a 911 call made after a Middletown woman was allegedly shot and killed by her husband, a girl frantically tells dispatchers that her mother was shot in the chest.

In the 911 tape obtained by the Journal-News, the girl says: “My mom got shot. I need help right away.”

The operator dispatched Middletown police officers and paramedics to Wilbraham Road, then asked the caller how her mother was shot.

“Gun went off by accident,” she said.

When asked if her mother was still alive, the girl replied, “I don’t know.”

Later, the girl is heard screaming: “Don’t die, Mom.”

Cassie Sanders-Orona, 42, of Middletown, was allegedly shot and killed Saturday by her husband, Gregory Orona Jr., 35, police said.

Orona’s family said she endured years of domestic violence and had planned to move out the day she was shot.

Orona is charged with murder and he faces 18 years to life if convicted.

During an investigation, Orona told detectives he accidentally shot his wife with a 20-gauge shot gun in bed, but detectives said the evidence was “not consistent” with his story.

Bond has been set at $500,000 for Orona, who remains in the Middletown City Jail, according to records.

He will have his preliminary hearing Dec. 27 in Middletown court.

Sanders-Orona leaves behind a 17-year-old daughter, her aunt previously told the Journal-News.

The Journal-News is a news partner of WCPO.