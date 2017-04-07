AK Steel unveils $36 million innovation center at Friday's ribbon-cutting in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio -- New jobs and ideas are coming to Middletown as AK Steel hosts a ribbon-cutting at its brand new, $36 million research and innovation facility just off Interstate 75 at 10 a.m. Friday.

AK Steel CEO Roger Newport, Middletown Mayor Larry Mulligan and other national, state and local officials and stakeholders will be on hand for the grand opening of the company’s new 135,000 square foot facility.

These are high-paying, white-collar jobs involving research and development. This building is where innovation will occur, which Newport said is a true investment in the future.

Innovation really is the foundation of our company as we move forward in the future," Newport said. "And what we’re doing here is we actually have a replica of our steel-making facilities right here housed in this facility, so we’re able to develop new grades of steel to find applications that are needed for our customers and their needs in the future."