Airman surprises Middletown police officer dad on Christmas Eve

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio -- Middletown Police Officer John Palmer had to take a few moments to dry his eyes after a Christmas Eve reunion.

His daughter, Airman McKinley Palmer, surprised him by showing up at the Middletown Division of Police late Saturday afternoon, the Journal-News reports.

In a video posted to Facebook, Palmer walks into the squad room from his shift, and his daughter is waiting for him.

"Oh my God," he said as he hugged her. "What are you doing here?"

McKinley's mother, Deborah Ratliff, recorded the reunion and caught Officer Palmer tearing up.

"Oh boy," he said, as the emotions hit him. "Good to see you. OK, no more filming."

He walked back out of the room, telling the crowd he needed to dry his eyes before coming back.

Watch the video below: