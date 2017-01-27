Police rescue Middletown dog stuck in car engine

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio -- Most cars have horsepower, but this one has puppypower.

Middletown police were called out for a report of a dog struck by a car last week.

However, when officers arrived they found that the dog hadn't been hit, but had climbed up into a car's engine after running in traffic, police posted on Facebook.

The Butler County dog warden also responded, and climbed under the car to free the pup.

They were successful in freeing the young dog and he's doing fine, police wrote.

