PD: Crash kills 1, injures 3 in Madison Township

CINCINNATI -- One person was killed and three injured in a one-car rollover crash at about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday on Hursh Road in Madison Township.

The vehicle was traveling northbound in the 6200 block of Hursh Road and veered off the roadway, the Butler County Sheriff's Office said. The vehicle rolled several times, ejecting one of the four occupants. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was flown to Miami Valley Hospital. The two other occupants were transported by ambulance to Atrium Medical Center.

Names are being withheld pending family notification.