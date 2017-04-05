Liberty Center getting 4 new tenants, including 2 restaurants, 4EG bar

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Liberty Center, the $350 million mixed-use complex just off Interstate 75’s Liberty Way exit, is getting a slew of new businesses.

Those incoming tenants include Roosevelt’s Bar, Lotus Pad restaurant, Pure M.D. Lasers & Cosmetics and YIHI, according to The Journal-News.

Roosevelt’s, the new bar concept from 4EG — Four Entertainment Group, is slated to open in the summer adjacent to CineBistro, and will be the first bar-only concept at Liberty Center. 4EG operates 15 bars in Cincinnati, including The Lackman and Lachey’s in Over-the-Rhine, and five in Chicago.

“Liberty Center is a thriving area for shopping, dining and entertainment,” Bob Deck, managing partner for 4EG, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be the first bar-only concept at Liberty Center.”

Montana-based Lotus Pad, which offers organic Asian cuisine and Thai specialties, is scheduled to open in June.

Pure M.D. Lasers & Cosmetics, slated to open this month, offers a number of body enhancement services from laser liposuction to Botox treatments.

YIHI restaurant is set to open this month in the Food Hall located in the Foundry.

“We look forward to these new concepts and restaurants joining our diverse line up of tenants at Liberty Center,” Kevin Cedik, general manager of Liberty Center, said in a statement. “We know our guests, residents and office tenants will enjoy this variety in shopping and dining experiences.”

Liberty Center, in the last year, also has welcomed five new office tenants, including Baird Investment Management, Liberty Center Dental Care-Dr. Erik Snell D.D.S., Northwestern Mutual Insurance, RE/MAX Victory Real Estate and Tier 1 Holdings.

