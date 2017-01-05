VIDEO: Hamilton officer helps man with electric wheelchair stuck in snow

HAMILTON, Ohio -- A Hamilton officer is being praised on social media after he helped a man with an electric wheelchair escape the snow.

Officer Mike Thacker was spotted Thursday pushing the man in his wheelchair after its battery died along the sidewalk near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Sycamore Street.

The officer parked his cruiser and pushed the man to the Government Services Center on High Street where he could warm up and (literally) recharge, authorities said.

"The cold weather and snow bring challenges for many people, and our officers are out there to help however they can," Hamilton police wrote on Facebook.

Twitter user Kaylen2009 saw the officer from the passenger seat of a car and started recording. She posted video of the good deed on Twitter just before 10 a.m., where it was shared by the Hamilton Police Department.

@HamiltonOhioPD thank you Hamilton PD!! You're doing a great thing. Car 430 and I didn't get the other. But thank you again! pic.twitter.com/xf3GXUw0uz — #RIPChadTough (@Kaylen2009) January 5, 2017

Thanks, @Kaylen2009! The gentleman's electric wheelchair battery died. PO Thacker pushed him to the Gov Svcs bldg so he could warm/recharge. https://t.co/ceABUDnDzW — Hamilton Ohio Police (@HamiltonOhioPD) January 5, 2017

"Great job Officer Thacker and all the other HPD officers out there every day performing unrecognized great deeds," Hamilton police wrote on Facebook.

Hacker has been with the department since July 2007.