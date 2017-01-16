Two dogs die in Hamilton house fire

HAMILTON, Ohio -- Two dogs died in a house fire Sunday in Hamilton, the Hamilton Fire Department said.

The fire broke out around 10:50 a.m. Sunday at 373 Twinbrook Drive while the homeowners were at church.

Five fire units, three life squads and the shift commander from the City of Hamilton Fire Division responded, and the blaze was controlled in one hour with no injuries to civilians or emergency responders.

The family's two dogs died inside the home.

Damage is estimated at $80,000, and the source of the fire is under investigation.