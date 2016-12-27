Hamilton neighbors complain about hit-and-run drivers damaging cars parked on Vanderveer Avenue

HAMILTON, Ohio – A series of hit-and-runs along one Hamilton street has become a costly problem for those who live there.

And they want something done about it before somebody gets hurt.

Residents on Vanderveer Avenue would call their neighborhood street a tight squeeze. Cars parked all along both sides of the one-lane road are cause for concern, especially with traffic whizzing by.

“They fly through here," said Duke Robinson. "They hit vehicles, and when they do, they don’t even stop to let you know. They take off as fast as they can.”

Robinson says his parked cars have been hit five times – most recently Monday night.

“Completely knocked the bumper off just about,” Robinson said.

Robinson says he has been forced to replace bumpers, headlights and side mirrors at a cost between $3,000 and $5,000.

“I just don’t have the extra money to pay the deductible, and in my opinion it shouldn’t be on me to repair that after someone else’s stupidity,” Robinson said.

But aside from the costs he’s also concerned about safety.

“I’ve got children that walk up and down the street and I’m worried someone is going to hit a car, bounce off of it and come onto the sidewalk," he said.

"Enough is enough."

WCPO requested reports from Hamilton police and found close to 10 hit-and-run accidents and property damage reports along Vanderveer Avenue in the last six months. But according to the department's traffic unit, not much can be down with limited information and limited resources.

Robinson said the hit-and-runs often happen at night and neighbors aren’t able to get a good car description. But he believes posted speed limits and increased patrols could help curb the issue.

“I'd liked to see a few more cops on this street because this is a really nice neighborhood— a lot of elderly people, a lot of young people, and we’re hard-working people," Robinson said. "We shouldn’t have to deal with people tearing our stuff up and getting away with it."