Final suspect gets 17 years for fatal Doubles Bar shooting in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio -- The fourth and final suspect charged in a fatal Hamilton Bar shooting is sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Cornell McKennelly II, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter with a gun specification and having weapons under disability in January. He was sentenced to 17 years -- the maximum sentence -- on Monday.

McKennelly, 38, was originally charged with murder and having weapons under disability, for shooting and killing Kalif Goens on July 24 at Doubles Bar.

Three other men pleaded guilty in the shooting.

Cory Cook II, was sentenced to four years in prison after he pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault. The 23-year-old received the maximum sentence.

Mondale Goens, 21, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was sentenced to four and one-half years in prison.

Rodrick Curtis Jr., who is Goens’ first cousin, also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and received the same prison sentence of four and one-half years.

All four men are from Hamilton.

Days after the shooting at Doubles Bar that injured seven people, two men were killed in a drive-by "murder for hire" shooting in Hamilton, according to court records.

Four people are facing the death penalty in the Central Avenue shooting and are scheduled for trial later this year. They are Zachary Harris, 24, of Columbus, charged with two counts of aggravated murder; Tony Patete, 23, of Newark, two counts of aggravated murder; Melinda Gibby, 35, of Lancaster, two counts of aggravated murder; and Michael Grevious II, 23, of Hamilton, one count of aggravated murder.