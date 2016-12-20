Dancing Trucker hopes to rival Richard Simmons with new DVD workout

HAMILTON, Ohio — A 6-foot-7-inch semitrailer driver is still trucking along toward his goal of creating a fitness DVD that could rival Richard Simmons’ classic “Sweatin’ to the Oldies” series.

Big John Drury, the Dancing Trucker, launched a GoFundMe account Sunday to raise $20,000 toward creating his own dance fitness DVD.

"In this way I can reach millions of people all over the world! Yes, my goals are big, but my drive to succeed is bigger,” Drury wrote. "You see, I have a vision of millions of obese people from all over the world dancing with me from the comfort their homes. I have a vision of millions of obese people all over the world relating with me and my struggles to lose and maintain weight in a sedentary world.”

As a full-time truck driver, Drury told WCPO in 2013 that his weight-loss struggle turned around in 2011 when he slimmed down 100 pounds in KISS 107’s “Biggest Loser” challenge.

He eventually became a Zumba instructor and created his own Dancing Trucker channel on YouTube, with some of his videos earning thousands of views.

Drury hopes his 10-song DVD workout will inspire “even the most unfit person” to get up and dance to all styles of music.

“I'll be their dance partner, the one who makes them feel comfortable moving even while carrying extra weight. A dance partner who knows their struggles and can inspire a never-give-up attitude that will help them create positive new habits to healthier, happier self,” Drury wrote.