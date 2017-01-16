Hamilton police seek missing teen last seen in Avondale

HAMILTON, Ohio -- Police are searching for a missing teenager.

Marissa Diliberto, also known as Rissa Lee, hasn't been seen since Jan. 9. She was last known to be in the Avondale area near Forest Avenue with two unidentified black males, police said in a news release.

Marissa is 5'6" and 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, a tongue piercing and a "Loyalty" tattoo above her heart. Police also said she has been diagnosed with a mental illness.

Police asked anyone with information to call 911 or 513-868-5811 ext. 1200.

