Hamilton firefighter indicted on charges of theft, forgery

HAMILTON, Ohio -- A Butler County grand jury indicted a Hamilton firefighter on charges of forgery and theft Thursday.

Anthony Houston was charged with four felony counts of forgery and one felony count of theft, according to Hamilton police.

Police didn't specify what Houston is accused of doing beyond the charges, but said an incident was brought to the attention of the Butler County prosecutor by the Hamilton Fire Department administration.

"This type of behavior is intolerable," Hamilton Director of Public Safety Scott Scrimizzi said. "Public servants are held to the highest of standards and we will not breach the public's trust."

Houston was relived of duty Thursday afternoon and placed on paid leave pending a pre-disciplinary hearing and the outcome of the charges, officials said.