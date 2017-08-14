Butler County in need of 500 more poll workers for Election Day

HAMILTON, Ohio -- At least 500 additional poll workers are needed for the Nov. 7 General Election, according to the Butler County Board of Elections.

Workers are needed throughout the county, with particular need in the Middletown and Oxford areas, officials told the Journal-News .

“Our poll workers serve on a team on Election Day to check in voters and make sure every eligible voter’s vote counts,” said Diane Noonan, Director of the Butler County Board of Elections. “By serving as a poll worker, you can not only earn some extra money, but you also can take pride in knowing you are serving your community and democracy.”

Responsibilities include helping check-in voters as well as setting up and closing polling places.

Poll workers are paid $165 and must attend a three-hour training class, a one-hour meeting on the eve of the election, and work all day Election Day.

To serve as a poll worker, you must be a citizen of the United States, fluent in English and have no felony convictions.

If you are interested in becoming a poll worker, sign up at www.butlercountyelections.org or call 513-887-5711.