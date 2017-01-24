2 Butler County teens reported missing

FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio -- Police in Butler County are searching for two teenage girls who have been missing since Sunday evening, according to the Journal-News.

Fairfield Township police said Mikina Riley, 13, and Mirika Sizemore, 15, may have run away from home.

“Right now we do not suspect any foul play and there is no evidence of that being the case at this time,” Police Chief Matthew Fruchey said.

Riley is 5-foot-8 and Sizemore is 5-foot-5. Both are white, and Riley is described as having dark hair and Sizemore has dark blonde hair.

Anyone with information about the girls is asked to call 513-785-1300.

The Journal-News is a media partner of WCPO.