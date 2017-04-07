Couple in 90s inside when storm tears roof off their Mt. Orab home

MT. ORAB, Ohio – Rick Banyea said his in-laws – both in their 90s – didn’t know what happened.

They were inside their home when Wednesday‘s storm blew off their tin roof and scattered it in pieces across their front yard.

"First wave of the storm come through last night … they were sitting in there and just made a big noise, and they didn't know what happened," Banyea said.

The wind, rain and hail that pushed through the Tri-State seemed to hit Brown County the hardest.

"We've always avoided them. We've been lucky,” Banyea said about the annual spring storms.

But not this time.

The storm blew off nearly half of the roof, leaving much of the home exposed.

"Like a rainforest in there, it’s dripping water and it's just soaking wet - like an inch or 2 of water in the floor," Banyea said.

The good news is Banyea’s in-laws managed to get out unharmed and are temporarily staying at a hotel.

Just a few miles away, Lee Bitzer’s mobile home was another victim.

"The roof half-way peeled off like a banana peel," Bitzer said.

"With mobile homes, there's not a lot you can do. You just hope and pray cause it’s up to Mother Nature really," he said.

Ironically, Bitzer’s mobile home was the only one in the park with significant storm damage.