GEORGETOWN, Ohio -- A man pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking heroin in Brown County.

Joseph R. Stein was charged with two felony offenses of trafficking heroin in Brown County following an investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Mt. Orab police and the Brown County Sheriff's Office. Investigators called Stein "a major heroin trafficker."

Stein was sentenced to five years in prison per charge to be served consecutively -- totaling 10 years -- and a $15,000 fine.