New airline to join CVG stable

HEBRON, Ky. -- A new airline will soon set up shop at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, according to a news release from airport spokesperson Mindy Kershner.
CVG officials plan to announce which airline this will be at a news conference early Wednesday morning, Kershner said.
Ten airlines, including popular low-cost options like Delta and American Airlines, already fly out of CVG. Southwest, another low-fare, low-service airline, added eight daily flights to Chicago and Baltimore/Washington in June.