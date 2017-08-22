New airline to join CVG stable

WCPO Staff
5:32 PM, Aug 22, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HEBRON, Ky. -- A new airline will soon set up shop at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, according to a news release from airport spokesperson Mindy Kershner.

CVG officials plan to announce which airline this will be at a news conference early Wednesday morning, Kershner said.

Ten airlines, including popular low-cost options like Delta and American Airlines, already fly out of CVG. Southwest, another low-fare, low-service airline, added eight daily flights to Chicago and Baltimore/Washington in June.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top