Rapid Fired Pizza to open Florence location

FLORENCE, Ky. -- Northern Kentucky pizza lovers will gain another space to grab a slice, with the opening of a pizzeria that’ll have the pie cooked in 3 minutes, according to the company.

Rapid Fired Pizza, a regional pizza chain, promises made-to-order pizzas and salads that are cooked in just 180 seconds.

A lease has been signed for the franchise’s first location in Kentucky at 7555 Mall Road in Florence, according to a release.

The small chain of Ohio-based eateries opened its first regional location Sept. 26 at 9889 Montgomery Road. On its website the pizzeria asks guests, "What can you do in 180 seconds?" That's about the time Rapid Fired takes to bake a pizza.

