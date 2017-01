INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- A Northern Kentucky woman died Tuesday after crashing on an icy freeway just outside Kansas City.

Amanda Hrenya, 32, of Florence, Kentucky, lost control on eastbound Interstate 70 at about 11:50 p.m. Friday, Independence police said.

She went off the road and hit a rock bluff.

Hrenya died Tuesday morning at a Kansas City-area hospital, police said. She was the only person in the car, and the crash remains under investigation.