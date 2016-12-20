Florence shoppers brave frigid temperatures waiting for Nintendo NES Classic Edition

FLORENCE, Ky. -- With just a few days left for people hoping to cross last-minute gifts off their Christmas lists, dozens of shoppers are braving 15-degree weather to get that perfect present.

A father named Tim waited since 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Florence Best Buy to get his hands on a Nintendo NES Classic Edition for his daughters when the store opened at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The miniaturized version of Nintendo's original gaming system from 1985 has been one of 2016's hottest holiday gifts, selling out in stores and online nationwide.

Last week, Best Buy announced it would have limited numbers of the gaming device in stores only on Tuesday for $59.99. A quick search on eBay reveals the going rate for reselling the system online is $200 to $300.

Experts say prices will be falling every day this week until Christmas Eve. Kohl's is opening at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will be open around the clock until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve. They're offering an extra 15 percent off on top of sale prices.

Amazon Prime members may shop at home until Thursday night and still get their gifts in time. However, Wal-Mart is challenging Amazon. You can shop online until Friday night -- choose the ship-to-store option and pick up gifts until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.