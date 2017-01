UNION, Ky. -- A 37-year-old Florence man was killed when he was thrown from an all-terrain vehicle Thursday.

Terry L. Lanigan was riding the ATV on farm land when he lost control and was thrown from the vehicle at about 4:35 p.m., according to Boone County deputies.

Lanigan was not wearing a helmet, deputies said.

He was pronounced dead at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in Florence.