Driver killed in I-71/75 crash

FLORENCE, Ky. -- A driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 71/75 Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred at about 11:45 a.m. when a southbound box truck started having mechanical issues and its 53-year-old driver merged right, Florence police said in a news release.

The truck was then struck from behind by a 2008 Chevrolet Owen Electric work truck driven by 50-year-old Callen Cheesman, of Union, according to police

Cheesman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were still investigating the crash. They asked any witnesses to call the Florence Police Department at 859-647-5420.