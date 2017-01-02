Boone County Elite 4-H Drill Team gets invite to presidential inauguration parade

BURLINGTON, Ky. -- The Boone County Elite 4-H Drill Team is a group of eight teenage girls with a horse, some flags and plenty of ambition.

Now they're hoping to be a part of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. Just weeks ago, they received a letter from Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell inviting them to participate in the presidential inauguration parade after being named the Reserve Grand Champions at the Kentucky State Fair.

"We were very excited," equestrian Hannah Wagner said. "We've been in parades before, but this is definitely something bigger than we've ever done."

But bigger opportunities means bigger expenses. The drill team is hoping to raise thousands of dollars to help cover costs like transportation to the event.

Due to security reasons, the team must use a commercial carrier to get their horses to Washington D.C., and that comes with a $4,500 price tag.

"We are knocking on doors and asking businesses to open their hearts and open their wallets," drill team leader Susan Elslager said.

So far the group has raised more than $2,500 through its Gofundme page. Dimples Horse Treats has also offered to donate proceeds from sales to the team (write "Elite" in the "Business" line), and Ideal Farm Supply in Walton will also donate proceeds from Dimples items to the team.

They're hoping that the community keeps giving. The team plans to leave with their horses by Jan. 17.

"We want to do Kentucky proud," Elslager said.