ABERDEEN, Ohio -- Six people were injured Tuesday afternoon in an explosion at a power station upriver from Cincinnati.

Damage from the explosion

The explosion was reported at about 1 p.m. at the J.M. Stuart Generating Station, located on U.S. 52 about 4 miles east of Aberdeen. It is a four-unit, coal-fired power plant owned and operated by Dayton Power and Light.

A witness said he didn't immediately know what happened.

"Something exploded, blowed half the building apart. Don't know what, but as far as we know, pretty much everybody's accounted for," said Brandon Hamilton, who posted a Facebook Live video from the scene.

The victims' injuries aren't considered life-threatening, the company said in a statement.

Update (2/3): The plant was evacuated and preliminary reports have accounted for all DP&L employees and contractors. — Dayton Power & Light (@DPLToday) January 10, 2017

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration office in Cincinnati sent a crew to the scene.

OSHA has found several violations at the facility since 2009, resulting in thousands of dollars in fines, according to government records and a Labor Department spokeswoman.

In January 2009, OSHA investigated eight health issues involving a faulty alarm system and mislabeled chemicals, among other things. The agency settled with the company for a $6,250 fine.

Also in January 2009, OSHA looked into safety issues involving employees working in confined spaces. It resulted in six safety violations and a $17,500 fine.

In November 2015, there was an investigation involving workers' respiratory protection. OSHA cited the plant for two instances and $1,500 in fines.

There's also an ongoing case that started in March last year: Rhonda Burke, a Labor Department spokeswoman, said OSHA found three health violations and levied a $37,413 fine. The company is contesting the findings, Burke said.

WCPO will update this story as more information becomes available.