Legendary civil rights activist Dick Gregory has died at the age of 84, The Los Angeles Times reported.

It is with enormous sadness that the Gregory family confirms that their father, comedic legend and civil rights activist Mr. Dick Gregory departed this earth tonight in Washington, DC. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and love and respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time. More details will be released over the next few days - Christian Gregory A post shared by Dick Gregory (@therealdickgregory) on Aug 19, 2017 at 7:24pm PDT

In the 1960s, Gregory became the first black stand-up comic to break the color barrier in major nightclubs, The LA Times reported. He dedicated most of his life to civil rights and other social injustice issues.