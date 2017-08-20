His family posted the news on social media Saturday evening: "It is with enormous sadness that the Gregory family confirms that their father, comedic legend and civil rights activist Mr. Dick Gregory departed this earth tonight in Washington, DC."
In the 1960s, Gregory became the first black stand-up comic to break the color barrier in major nightclubs, The LA Times reported. He dedicated most of his life to civil rights and other social injustice issues.