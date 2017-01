CINCINNATI -- A significant weekend of Ohio girls’ basketball games tested several area teams, especially those who made the long journey to Berlin, Ohio.

Mason, Lakota West, Mount Notre Dame and Glen Este faced some of the state’s toughest teams over three days during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend at the annual Classic in the Country Challenge.

Meanwhile, Princeton has won seven consecutive games as coach Jill Phillips continues the turnaround for that program.

Let’s take a look at the Power 9 this week:

1. Mason

Record: 12-1

Last week’s ranking: No. 1

This week’s schedule: Versus Princeton Wednesday. Versus Fairfield 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Comets suffered their first loss of the season to Homestead (Indiana) 53-46 in the Classic in the Country Challenge Saturday.

Homestead was ranked No. 15 nationally by the MaxPreps Freeman Rankings entering this past weekend. Sophomore guard Sammie Puisis had 20 points and eight rebounds but Homestead outscored Mason 20-10 in the fourth quarter. The Comets bounced back to defeat Gilmour Academy 63-60 in overtime Sunday in Berlin, Ohio. Puisis and senior forward Samari Mowbray each scored 22 for the Comets.

RELATED: See this week's Ohio boys Power 9 ranking.

2. Lakota West

Record: 13-2

Last week’s ranking: 3

This week’s schedule: Versus Lakota East 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Firebirds had back-to-back wins against Sycamore and St. Rose (New Jersey) last week before they lost to Solon 66-54 Monday. Abby Prohaska and Nevaeh Dean each had 12 points and Jasmine Ballew added 11 points and nine rebounds in the win over St. Rose at the Classic in the Country. Prohaska, a Notre Dame commit, had six assists. Madisyn Oxley had 15 points and Prohaska had 12 points and 12 rebounds in the loss to Solon.

WCPO Insiders can read more about the top area girls' basketball teams and this weekend's results and what they mean as we approach the tournament.