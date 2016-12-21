CINCINNATI -- Vineyard Central needs $200,000 to repair its 113-year-old sanctuary, the former St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Norwood, and is asking the community for help to save the historic building.

Sitting at the corner of Carter and Mills avenues, St. Elizabeth is a landmark on the west side of Norwood. Vineyard Central bought the building, as well as the rectory and convent, which have since been sold, in 1995 for $150,000. The church has used the space, rented it out for private events and offered it up for community organizations and programs, including Woven Oak Initiatives, a Catholic faith-based group that tries to catalyze the common good, and flood relief efforts this summer.

“It's not just about fixing the building,” Pastor Joshua Stoxen said. “What we're hoping is that it allows us to have more community in that space.”

Water damage and crumbling plaster can be seen throughout the main sanctuary, which hasn't had heat since the boiler broke in 2013. The 70-person congregation meets in a conference room space in an administrative building in the back during the winter months.

Not wanting to see St. Elizabeth crumble further, Vineyard Central put the church on the market. Lots of people came through to see the space -- “Everyone had a story,” said Sandra Kelley, Vineyard Central trustee -- but no one made a viable offer.

So Vineyard Central administrators looked at their options.

