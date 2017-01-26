CINCINNATI -- The University of Cincinnati has breathed new life into its online offerings.

The university’s online bachelor's degree program in respiratory therapy has grown from just three students during its first semester in spring 2013 to 172 students in fall 2016. The program, housed within the College of Allied Health Sciences, is a degree completion program targeted to respiratory therapists with an associate’s degree.

"Earning a bachelor’s degree in respiratory therapy yields a pathway for our students to move into leadership roles in education, research and management," said K. Shane Keene, associate dean of the CAHS. "Additionally, the degree strengthens students for coveted opportunities in graduate school. Graduates will be in prime position to take advantage of hospital-instituted clinical ladders and possess a competitive advantage when applying for leadership positions."

Working respiratory therapists care for patients who have trouble breathing, such as those with asthma or emphysema. Patients range from premature infants with undeveloped lungs to elderly patients who have diseased lungs.

In the 2014-2015 academic year, 374 associate's degree programs in respiratory therapy existed, but there were only 61 bachelor’s programs in the same field, according to Keene.

