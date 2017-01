CINCINNATI -- Today in Washington, D.C., Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, and two local teens will be part of the president's inaugural parade.

Crawford Frutkin of Indian Hill, Ohio, and Alexander Roth of Fort Thomas, Ky., are members of the Culver (Indiana) Military Academy’s top-ranked Black Horse Troop, which will participate in the parade down Pennsylvania Avenue for the 17th time in its history today. The first trip was in 1913 for President Woodrow Wilson.

Roth, 17, a senior, and Frutkin, 15, a sophomore, serve in Troop A of the unit. Roth is a second lieutenant.

In emails, both boys said they were excited to be part of the inaugural festivities.

In emails, both boys said they are excited about this honor.

WCPO Insiders can find out how the boys' families reacted to the news and how many horses are making the trip.