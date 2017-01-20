CINCINNATI -- Today in Washington, D.C., Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, and two local teens will be part of the president's inaugural parade.

Crawford Frutkin of Indian Hill, Ohio, and Alexander Roth of Fort Thomas, Ky., are members of the Culver (Indiana) Military Academy’s top-ranked Black Horse Troop, which will participate in the parade down Pennsylvania Avenue for the 17th time in its history today. The first trip was in 1913 for President Woodrow Wilson.

Roth, 17, a senior, and Frutkin, 15, a sophomore, serve in Troop A of the unit. Roth is a second lieutenant.

In emails, both boys said they were excited to be part of the inaugural festivities.

"All of my close friends will be riding with me and I can’t wait to experience all of this with them," Roth said.

"It’s a long, cold day, but I am really excited to participate," said Frutkin. "We have been practicing and simulating the parade a lot, and now I am excited to hit the parade route."

The group departed for the nation’s capital on Wednesday. Both boys said this is not their first trip to Washington and plenty of family will be coming along.

"One of my aunts actually screamed when I told her that Culver was invited to the parade," Roth said. "One of my cousins participated in a parade in New York and they thought that was amazing. This is the best parade you could be in!"

Frutkin said: "I think they are really proud that we were selected to ride. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me."

The newsletter notes that 56 boys from the Black Horse Troop and 24 equestriennes of Culver Girls Academy -- plus staff and adult chaperones -- will make the trip. Around 90 horses will be coming along as well. The students also will get a chance to tour Washington.

"It is an incredible honor to be chosen to ride in the Inaugural Parade with my fellow cadets, and I am honored to represent Culver Military Academy," Frutkin said.

The Culver Academies are comprised of the Military Academy and Culver Girls Academy. Culver’s student riders represent 17 states and 10 countries.

"We are honored to be invited to take part in the Presidential Inaugural," said Jim Power, the head of schools, in the newsletter. "It is a privilege to continue this prestigious tradition, and reflects Culver’s time-honored values of leadership and service."