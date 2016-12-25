CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati has a lot of holiday traditions -- and quite a few of them are related to food. Whether you're looking for old-fashioned treats or some new delicious finds, here are nine tasty ways to celebrate the holidays.

Busken Bakery schnecken

Virginia Bakery popularized the snail-shaped, buttery cinnamon-raisin bread. When the bakery closed, Busken took over the recipe and made it more widely available. Grab a loaf of the Original Virginia Bakery Schnecken at any Busken location, along with a box of assorted tea cookies. Multiple locations. busken.com

Dojo Gelato hot chocolate

The creamiest, dreamiest, richest hot chocolate in town comes from Dojo Gelato at Findlay Market. Its texture is rich and pudding-like, and the whipped cream on top is the perfect complement. The small portion is deceptive, though; it's so rich you might be happy to share it. 137 W. Elder St. dojogelato.com

Graeter's peppermint ice cream

A longtime Cincinnati holiday tradition, Graeter's peppermint ice cream, available only around the holidays, features chunks of candy canes in pink mint ice cream. My favorite way to enjoy it is in a cup with bittersweet chocolate on top. Multiple locations. graeters.com

Maverick's holiday chocolates

Known for its single-origin chocolates, Maverick branches out during the holidays with gingerbread white chocolate, mint dark chocolate and orange milk chocolate bars. You also can get a bag of Maverick's drinking chocolate, along with the special pot-chocolatiere to prepare it. Pick up these delicious chocolates online, at the Maverick store at Findlay Market or at many local coffee shops in both Kentucky and Ohio. 129 W. Elder St., Over-the-Rhine. maverickchocolate.com

Holtman's Donuts' sufganiyot

Sufganiyot are a traditional Jewish pastry. They're essentially powder-covered, jelly-filled doughnuts. Fried foods are eaten during the week of Hanukkah to commemorate the miracle when a day's worth of oil lasted eight. Sufganiyot are a sweet way to remember the Maccabees and their contribution to Jewish history. Multiple locations. holtmansdonutshop.com/

Afternoon tea at Taft Museum of Art

The holiday season is a traditional time for afternoon teas, and the Taft Museum hosts a beautiful tea each Thursday in December, paired with admission to its "Antique Christmas" exhibit. Enjoy pastries, sandwiches, tea and other goodies created by executive chef Luke Radkey. And if you can't make a tea, try Radkey's brunch, featuring items such as Yukon Cornelius' Sweet Potato Latke and Bumble's Benedict, on Saturdays and Sundays. Register at taftmuseum.org/afternoon-teas. $55 adults, $25 children ($5 discount for members). $5 extra for vegan or gluten-free options. 316 Pike St. taftmuseum.org

Chocolats Latour

Found at coffee shops and other stores around the city, Chocolats Latour will have the chocolate lover in your life covered. Try the Naughty and Nice chocolate bars. Naughty is white chocolate with local candied ginger, orange, and smoked habaneros. Nice is milk chocolate with orange in Urban Artifact syrup. Sloshed snowmen (chocolates filled with liqueurs such as white whiskey or blackcurrant vodka), caramels, truffles, marzipan and peppermint bark add holiday flavor to Chocolats Latour's already delicious assortment. Order online at chocolatslatour.com; visit them at the Chocolate Bee in Northside, or buy at the stores listed here: chocolatslatour.com/where-to-buy-2/where-to-buy/.

Cincideutsch Christkindlmarkt

Christmas markets are a staple across Europe, where they feature lots of delicious food, drinks and crafts. Cincideutsch Christkindlmarkt is no different, and you can enjoy all sorts of delicious German favorites on Fountain Square. Warm up with gluhwein (hot mulled wine with brandy) or hot chocolate, and save room for a slice of the traditional German sweet Christmas bread, stollen. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 18. 520 Vine St. cincideutsch.com

Marx Hot Bagels

This may just be the tradition at my house, but one Saturday or Sunday in December, my husband drives up to Marx Hot Bagels early in the morning and gets a half-dozen everything bagels, some cream cheese, a half pound of smoked salmon and containers of smoked whitefish and egg salad. Throw in some capers and chopped onions, and you have a delicious breakfast any time of year, but especially right now. 9701 Kenwood Road, Blue Ash. marxhotbagels.com