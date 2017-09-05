To commemorate the 50th year of the Bengals, we’re looking back at nine Epic Events that shaped the history of the franchise. Not Epic Moments -- although there are some of them on the list -- but events that had long-lasting effect. One story will publish each day from now until the Bengals' season opener on Sept. 10.

No. 6: What if?

In the star-crossed history of the Bengals franchise, there have been so many “what-ifs?” that we couldn’t narrow it down to one of two. So we’ll combine a few here and save one for later in the countdown.

For the first, we’ll go back to the early days of the franchise. Paul Brown, the founder, decided to step down after eight years as coach. He picked offensive line coach Bill “Tiger” Johnson as his successor.

What if Brown had chosen Bill Walsh, another assistant at the time?

Walsh left the Bengals after the snub to be offensive coordinator for San Diego Chargers. He spent two years as the head coach at Stanford before taking over the San Francisco 49ers.

Walsh, of course, won three Super Bowls, including Super Bowl XVI over the Bengals.

