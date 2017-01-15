FINNEYTOWN — Grant House isn’t about chasing times anymore.

The standout St. Xavier High School senior swimmer on his way to Arizona State next year has spent his senior season focused on making his best effort to have the best possible swim each time he’s in the pool. If he does that, good times will come.

They sure did Saturday night when eight boys’ meet records fell at St. Xavier’s Keating Natatorium on the first night of finals in the Southwest Ohio Swimming and Diving Classic. Five of those records belonged to St. Xavier, including two individuals for House.

House broke his own meet record in the boys' 200 freestyle in 1:37.63, besting his 1:37.91 in 2016.

“It was definitely an exciting race for me,” House said. “I was really set on going after it. I wasn’t really focused on time. I just wanted to get up there and race. I know I had Cody (Bybee of Bellbrook) here next to me and Gordon (Wheeler of St. X) and some other swimmers, so I knew I had to race. I just wanted to go out there and put my best in the pool.”

House had beaten St. Xavier legend Joe Hudepohl's 1992 meet record in the 200 freestyle in at last year’s event, besting the Olympian’s time of 1:39.91. He was happy with it at the time, but was really focused on Hudepohl’s 1991 state record of 1:34.96 in the 200.

He hasn’t gotten it yet. But that’s not the focus anymore.

“Last year was a pretty disappointing year for me, the summer was also not the greatest, but over the fall I did some soul-searching,” House said. “But with the help of Coach (Tim) Beerman and the team, I’ve really gotten back to where I know where I can be and going into each day not knowing what’s possible.

"It gets me excited about the sport again and not having a certain time I have to get. Just going out there and racing and putting my best effort out there has really gotten me going fast again.”

