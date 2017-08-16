CINCINNATI -- Kentucky Fried Chicken, Ralph Lauren Corp., Gap Inc., Revlon Inc., Signet Jewelers and Bacardi Limited owe Procter & Gamble Co. a note of thanks. They’ve all gained from the talent that has left the Cincinnati-based consumer products giant.

The company’s annual report, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Aug. 7, provided the latest numbers on six years of downsizing. The company has now reserved $2.45 billion in severance payments for 19,190 departing executives since 2012, including $206 million for 2,120 employees in the 12 months that ended June 30.

It’s all part of P&G’s “shrink to grow” strategy, which called for the sale of about 100 under-performing brands and $20 billion in cost cutting to fund new growth initiatives for the 65 core brands that remain.

P&G’s mixed results from that strategy so far have prompted activist investor Nelson Peltz to wage a costly proxy fight against the company, asking shareholders to vote him onto the board. Among other things, Peltz wants to reduce P&G’s bureaucracy, arguing that will give its brand leaders more power to nimbly respond to changing market conditions.

But in one alarming sense, P&G has already empowered its executives to do just that -- for other companies. For example, Kevin Hochman left P&G in 2014 to be chief marketing officer for Kentucky Fried Chicken. He brought Colonel Sanders back to its advertising, helping to spark a 12-quarter streak of rising same-store sales. Yum! Brands Inc. promoted him to president of KFC U.S. in March.

And Hochman isn’t alone. WCPO research found at least eight companies with new CEOs who left P&G since 2012, when the first wave of severance packages was offered. Others have risen to lofty non-CEO roles, impacting company growth.

“At some point, you can cut too much,” said Lori Hudson, vice president and principal of Bahl & Gaynor Investment Counsel. Its clients hold more than 4 million P&G shares. Hudson is advising clients to vote against the Peltz agenda. She said P&G was too bloated when the restructuring began, but another re-organization could be too much for P&G to handle.

“We need time to see how this works out before somebody comes in to make additional changes,” she said.

P&G did not respond to WCPO’s questions, but previously has defended its cost-cutting moves as necessary.

“These funds can be reinvested for growth, whether that is into research and development, trial-generating programs or other areas that will allow us to innovate faster and engage more deeply with our consumers,” P&G spokesman Damon Jones told WCPO in April. “This will lead to growth. Our efforts all along have been about making P&G a more agile and profitable company -- size flows from that.”

WCPO Insiders will learn what impact other P&G executives are having on other companies.