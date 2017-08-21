Cincinnati’s Preschool Promise is not offering tuition to any of the city’s 3-year-old children under the program’s current budget for this school year.

Cutting 3-year-old children off from funding is a major reversal from what Preschool Promise leaders told voters they would get in return for passing a new $48 million school levy.

Last November, voters overwhelmingly approved an annual $48 million public school levy, with the promise that $15 million of that would be used to expand preschool access for the city’s three- and four-year-old kids. The levy costs the owner of a $100,000 home an extra $277 every year.

Now, Preschool Promise leaders say they might not have enough money to send some of the city’s most underprivileged 3-year-olds to preschool this year. The program officially launches today.

Earlier this summer, the Preschool Promise board limited tuition aid and enrollment for the program to 4-year-olds with a family that makes 200 percent of the poverty level or less. Leaders estimate more than 4,500 of the city's preschool-aged children live at or below the poverty level.

“As we’ve looked at the reality of the number of 4-year-olds and 3-year-olds in the community, we will really have to stretch to be able to cover both,” said Stephanie Byrd, the interim director for the Preschool Promise program.

This is the program’s first year, and Byrd said leaders are watching enrollment trends closely to see if they should lift some of those restrictions. She believes the board will consider accepting 3-year-olds or extending help to families who live at 300 percent of the poverty line or less.



“We’re trying to be flexible as we’re looking at the enrollment as it’s coming in … but also be mindful that it’s a limited amount of money, and a lot of children,” Byrd said. “I think we need to be a lot more fluid in this start up.”

Allowing funding for 3-year-olds this year would require the board’s approval.

Supporters of Preschool Promise campaigned on the idea, and stated in multiple news interviews, with multiple news outlets, that the program would reach 3-year-olds.

So far, 150 families have applied for tuition aid through Preschool Promise. Tuition aid helps families pay for private preschool.



