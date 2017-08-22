CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati downtown area, which has had quite a few hotels open or undergo remodeling in recent years, includes several hotel bars that feature beautiful decor, offer lovely views and serve delicious cocktails (and food).

Here are nine hotel bars worthy of a visit regardless of whether you're staying at the hotel or simply stopping by.

The Bar at Palm Court

When many people think of a great hotel bar in Cincinnati, this is the one that comes to mind. Its Art Deco surroundings, extensive bourbon selection and food such as fried Brussels sprouts topped with shrimp or Cholula chicken wings make this an excellent bar. During the week, take advantage of happy hour specials like a select list of $7 cocktails, $6 wines and $4 beers, alongside $4-$6 food specials; on weekends, enjoy live jazz and dancing. Inside the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza, 35 W. Fifth St., Downtown. orchidsatpalmcourt.com/restaurants.aspx

Metropole

The bar program at Metropole restaurant works closely with the kitchen to make homemade syrups, shrubs, tinctures and sodas. Whether you're at the main bar on the first floor, in the lounge with a view of Walnut Street, on the Cocktail Terrace with a poptail (a popsicle in a cocktail!), the drinks are all made with care and creativity. Inside 21c Museum Hotel Cincinnati, 609 Walnut St., Downtown. metropoleonwalnut.com

D. Burnham's

The Renaissance Cincinnati Downtown Hotel is home to D. Burnham's, a swanky, modern bar and restaurant with cozy corners, areas conducive to groups and, of course, bar seating. Grab a cucumber mule (Ketel one, Pimm's and ginger beer) or one of the rotating local drafts and order food from the special lounge menu, which includes a burger, short rib poutine, fish tacos and other more casual bites. 36 E. Fourth St., Downtown. dburnhams.com

Coppin's Restaurant & Bar

Hotel Covington includes an amazing bar space, Coppin's, named after the former department store that now houses the hotel. There are both indoor and outdoor spaces, with a dedicated pop-up bar in the outside area featuring summery specials. Indoors, a retro-style bar hosts an array of bitters, fresh fruit and sodas to make drinks ranging from the Hemingway Daiquiri (updated with a touch of blackstrap molasses bitters) to the Bluegrass Tonic, with housemade tonic water and Watershed gin or vodka. Happy hour is 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with rotating specials. Bites are available as well, such as pimentadew cheese or biscuits with country ham. 638 Madison Ave., Covington. hotelcovington.com

Over Vine

Did you know the Westin Cincinnati has a hotel bar? Named for its perch above Vine Street, Over Vine is a hidden gem. Whether it's filled with football fans on Sunday afternoons after the game, locals getting a drink after a long day or wedding parties and other visitors, the view of Vine Street goings-on and Over Vine's excellent wine list are a great pairing. Chef Joseph Kim has a menu of panini, flatbreads, salads and appetizers, too, if you would like a bite along with your cocktail. 1 E. Fifth St., Downtown. starwoodhotels.com/westin/property/overview/index.html?propertyID=1044&language=en_US

Top of the Park at the Residence Inn Cincinnati Downtown.

Top of the Park

One of the most beautiful bars in the city is located on top of Residence Inn Cincinnati Downtown / The Phelps. This two-level bar hosts a diverse crowd, which varies from traveling business people to local YPs to wedding parties on weekends, all enjoying the panoramic city views and friendly bar service. For nights that are a little chillier (it's open from April-October), there's a fire pit. There's also regular entertainment like guitarists and vocalists. 506 E. Fourth St., Downtown. topoftheparkcincinnati.com

The Bar at Red Roost Tavern

The Hyatt Regency Cincinnati's restaurant, Red Roost Tavern, features a beautiful, contemporary bar that serves local beverages and locally sourced food. Its happy hour is 4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and includes $5 Canvas wines, $6 well drinks, $1-off draft beers, and appetizers ($6-$9) such as wild-mushroom poutine, house kettle chips with Buffalo chicken and blue cheese and $7 flatbreads. (They are available gluten free.) 151 W. Fifth St., Downtown. cincinnati.regency.hyatt.com/en/hotel/dining/the-bar-at-red-roost-tavern.html

The Cricket Lounge

Though the Palace restaurant at the Cincinnatian Hotel closed for dinner in March, the Cricket Lounge has stayed open and remained a fun place for an after-work drink and occasional celebrity watching. Whether you're sipping a local beer or Boz-Mopolitan (named after its longtime bartender) or enjoying an $8 happy hour burger, this intimate, quiet hotel bar is a great choice. 601 Vine St., Downtown. cincinnatianhotel.com/dining_cricketlounge.aspx

The Symphony Hotel and Restaurant in Over-the-Rhine.

The Symphony Hotel and Restaurant

Easily the smallest hotel on the list, the Symphony Hotel, located next to Music Hall, has nine rooms and a lounge that features a seasonal cocktail menu and live jazz Thursday through Saturday. The lounge feels like a very cool, posh living room where you can order bites such as a Mediterranean platter or cheese plate to pair with an extensive wine, beer and cocktail list. 210 W. 14th St., Over-the-Rhine. symphonyhotel.com