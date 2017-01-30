Clear
The partly constructed day care facility off of Socialville Foster Road in Deerfield Township. Photo by Meghan Wesley | WCPO
The proposed mega-sized Children's Learning Adventure Childcare Center in Deerfield Township is no longer happening, say township officials.
"We have been informed verbally that they are ceasing construction operations," said Lois McKnight, director of community development for Deerfield Township.
Children's Learning Adventure corporate office in Phoenix did not return several calls regarding the abandoned development or the facility that is planned to open in West Chester in March.
However, the company's website still shows the Mason/Deerfield center as starting construction soon. The company owns Children's Learning Adventure centers in several states including Arizona, Texas, Indiana and Colorado.
The Deerfield center was expected to have 33,000 square feet inside and a play area outside, similar to its sister site in West Chester. It also was expected to have 100 employees, similar to West Chester.
McKnight said the township was surprised at the news.
The township already had approved all zoning requirements, said McKnight. And, according to the Warren County website, Children's Learning Adventure had received various building permits for the project at 8310 Wilkens Boulevard.
McKnight said she received a call on Jan. 11 from Richard Kraus, who represented himself as an agent for the company that owns the land.
Kraus works for Acumen Development in Denver. He did not return any calls.
ECE 1, LLC out of Kansas City, Missouri, still appears as owner of the site that sits in front of the Lifetime Fitness, according to the Warren County Property Value Administration website.
ECE 1 purchased the land in November 2015 for $967,500, according to the PVA. ECE 1 also did not return calls on Friday.
West Chester officials said as far as they know the daycare center in their township will still open on time.
Barb Wilson, director of media relations for West Chester, said the township issued its final permit for occupancy on Dec. 22, adding that they may need other inspections not connected to the city.
"They're pretty far along; it looks furnished," Wilson said. "Once they've gotten their permits, we don't really hear anything."
A receptionist at the corporate offices confirmed that the West Chester center at 8110 Market Place Drive is still planning to open at 9 a.m. on March 19.
The Children's Learning Adventure concept offers kids through sixth grade a variety of options including a TV station setup, bowling, and a math and science lab, for example. Infant and toddler care is also available.