The proposed mega-sized Children's Learning Adventure Childcare Center in Deerfield Township is no longer happening, say township officials.

"We have been informed verbally that they are ceasing construction operations," said Lois McKnight, director of community development for Deerfield Township.

Children's Learning Adventure corporate office in Phoenix did not return several calls regarding the abandoned development or the facility that is planned to open in West Chester in March.

However, the company's website still shows the Mason/Deerfield center as starting construction soon. The company owns Children's Learning Adventure centers in several states including Arizona, Texas, Indiana and Colorado.

