MASON, Ohio -- Will MacLean has always been a University of Cincinnati sports fan.

So when the Bearcats offered the Mason pitcher last summer, it didn’t take long for the 6-foot-3 right-hander to make a decision.

Mason pitcher Will MacLean won his first start March 29 at Princeton.

UC baseball coach Ty Neal liked what he saw last summer when he first noticed MacLean pitching for the Mason Grizzlies club team at Highland Hills Park in Fort Thomas.

Neal was actually at the park to watch 2017 signee Nathan Kroger. But MacLean had the next game and impressed.

Neal liked MacLean’s curve ball and was intrigued with his 6-foot-3 frame and durable makeup on the mound. Neal also later discovered that MacLean’s maturity and work in the classroom made him a natural fit for UC.

“This guy wanted to be a Bearcat, which is real important to us as well,” Neal told WCPO.com last week. “He is a really good student. I think he has an unbelievable work ethic which is sometimes hard to find when you are out recruiting these days.”

WCPO Insiders can learn why Will MacLean is expected to be one of the area's top pitchers this spring.