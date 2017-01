CINCINNATI - Christmas 2016 was bad enough for Macy’s Inc., where a 2.1 percent sales decline triggered the loss of 10,000 jobs and 68 new store closures.

But here’s a holiday result that’s even more frightening for Macy’s: Amazon sold millions of new voice-controlled Echo devices. Analysts say it’s now in nearly 5 million homes.

“When you can say, ‘Alexa, please send me X,Y and Z,’ and it’s shipped to you in one day, that’s difficult to compete with,” said Ken Perkins, president of Retail Metrics Inc. “What can Macy’s or Kohl’s or anyone do to combat the ease in which that sale can be made?”

Perkins was among the first to predict that Macy’s would fall short of expectations for the holidays, even though he thought the Cincinnati-based chain did a good job of using promotions to increase store traffic.

“Among the department stores we visited throughout the holiday season, they were definitely the busiest, along with Kohl’s,” Perkins said. “Sears was a ghost town throughout the holiday.”

But the ghost of Christmas 2016 will forever sport an Amazon logo on its frock. The online retailer shipped more than a billion items for the first time in its history and it outflanked its brick-and-mortar rivals with a new shift in media spending.

